Lander Nursing recognizes graduates

Graduating seniors stand to recite the Nightingale Pledge during the Lander University School of Nursing Recognition Ceremony. 

Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium was filled to capacity May 2 for the William Preston Turner School of Nursing’s annual recognition ceremony.

A total of 54 graduating seniors received their nursing pins, marking their transition from students to professional nurses.

Submitted by Jeffery Lagrone

