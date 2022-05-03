Following a national search, Lander University has announced the appointment of Joseph Greenthal, an award-winning financial executive with higher education and private sector experience, as the University’s next CFO and Vice President for Finance and Administration.
Greenthal will begin duties at Lander on July 1. He currently serves as CFO of Alfred State College, a part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to join the Lander University team. I was impressed by Lander’s enrollment growth and a strategic plan that has successfully advanced the institution in ways that others in higher education are having difficulty achieving,” Greenthal said. “Lander really sticks out as a place willing to break out of the mold and defy odds. One can’t help wanting to be a part of that success, and I look forward to bringing ideas and practices that will further advance the institution.”
Greenthal has been with Alfred State since 2010. He served as the institution’s controller for more than five years before being promoted to chief financial officer in 2019. As CFO, he is responsible for the college’s financial, administrative and facilities services, leading a division of more than 130 employees across 12 departments. Along with managing a $95 million annual operation, he is responsible for a substantial portion of the college’s strategic plan, full facilities master plan, and prioritization of associated capital projects.
In 2016, he was named a Rising Star at the Rochester Business Journal’s Financial Executive of the Year Awards. Before Alfred State, Greenthal worked in the private sector as a financial analyst with Seneca Financial Advisors and at Nixon Peabody, a Global 100 law firm with locations across the U.S., Europe and Asia.
“We are experiencing record growth at Lander University, from enrollment and programs to facilities, and we are fortunate to welcome someone as skilled as Joe Greenthal to lead our financial and administrative operations during one of the most successful periods in our 150-year history,” said Lander President Richard Cosentino. “Joe is well-versed in the world of higher education finance and management, and he understands the inherent challenges and opportunities that exist for colleges and universities.”
With an energetic and approachable leadership style, Greenthal is able to drive significant change for his organization, while also building an inclusive culture that ensures his employees are successful in their roles, Cosentino added.
As Lander’s Vice President for Finance and Administration, Greenthal will oversee the University’s fiscal and administrative support service units, including the bookstore; budget, finance and business offices, student accounts, dining services, facilities management, IT, printing services, procurement, special events and university police.
Greenthal said he likes the idea of being able to provide value on day one. “I pride myself on working to align resources to accomplish institutional goals, and I always enjoy working with people and creating cross-divisional collaborations,” he said. “I look forward to much of what I know this position has in store for me, just as I look forward to getting to know my colleagues and providing value to those that I work with.”
With his background in higher education administration, Greenthal expects his transition to South Carolina’s fastest-growing state university to be a smooth one.
“Coming from a state-assisted institution in New York, I understand many of the nuances that come with state procurement, finance, construction, and similar fields,” he said. Facilities master-planning and construction are areas he really enjoys, and he is excited by Lander’s plans for numerous campus enhancements, renovations and additions over the next few years.
“Lander has beautiful facilities and grounds, and the campus is alive with activity. When I visited, you could tell that students are excited about the projects to come, and I got a real sense that Lander’s people are working hard to make it all happen,” Greenthal said. “Everyone showed a love for Lander, and that was really contagious.”
Greenthal holds an MBA from Purdue University, and a B.B.A. in Financial Planning from Alfred State. Before attending college, he served in the U.S. Army and was deployed with the 10th Mountain Division during the Operation Iraqi Freedom II Campaign. He received the State of New York Medal for Merit in recognition of his military service, as well as a number of Army commendation medals and ribbons.
Along with his professional duties, Greenthal is active in his local community, and he is a frequent volunteer with educational, business and charitable organizations. Additionally, he and his wife, Brandy, are the owners of Brandy’s Cup of Joe, a coffee shop based in Hornell, N.Y. The proud parents of four children, they are looking forward to settling in the Greenwood community.