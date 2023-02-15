A microbiology class at Lander University can say “cheers” to the nation’s rapidly growing, competitive craft beer industry and know that their research is part of that success.

The average consumer probably has little knowledge of the intense research that goes into the brewing of craft beers and other beverages. But 16 students in the Biology 421 class at Lander spent the fall 2022 semester working with their faculty member Dr. Melissa Hayes, a Lander assistant professor of biology, and AnnaBelle Kratz, cellar manager of Good Times Brewing, to study the impact of wort pH on yeast kinetics. Their research ultimately led to the development of a new Bearcat Brew for Good Times’ customers.

