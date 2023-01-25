The public is invited to join Lander alumni and friends at The Arts Center of Greenwood at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to explore “The Psychology of Violent Television.”
Dr. Jonathan Bassett will discuss the motives for and consequences of watching violent television as reviewed in his forthcoming book “Death on the Small Screen: The Psychology of Watching Violent Television.”
The talk addresses the questions of why watching violence on television is so alluring and what the fascination with violent television says about those who watch it and the culture that celebrates it. The presentation will describe how death and violence continue to be mainstays of popular television programs even though actual mortality remains a taboo topic in our society. Bassett will explore how psychological research on the defenses people use to protect themselves against anxiety about death can shed light on the popularity of violence in television. Examples from several recent television series will be used to examine potential lessons to be learned from watching violence.
This is the fourth event in this year’s Lander University Community Lecture Series. There will be a reception with light complimentary refreshments and a cash bar for beer and wine, followed by Bassett’s talk.
There is no cost to attend, and walk-in attendees are welcome. For information, call 864-388-8563 or 864-388-8351.