Prospective transfer students can register to spend a day on Lander University’s campus April 11-15 as part of the university’s Transfer Week, providing them opportunities to view the campus and speak with Lander representatives in preparation for their first semester.
“Today's students are transferring into Lander University more than ever before and it is because of what we have going on here on campus and online,” said Kenneth Calliham, assistant director of transfer for Lander’s Office of Admissions. “Our transfer process is a smooth transition, and Transfer Week is an opportunity to witness that. Let us be your new home!”
Transferring to Lander is open to all students who have earned at least 12 semester hours of college-level coursework after high school graduation, and who have at least a 2.0 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale at the last college attended.
Transfer Week is billed as a one-stop shop for students in all stages of the transfer process to Lander. Officials from Admissions, Financial Aid and the Academic Success Center will be on hand to answer students’ questions, check application status and advise students on what classes to take during their first semester at Lander. Each student’s day on campus will also feature a guided tour of Lander’s core campus.