Lander hosts SCPSA Conference

Dr. Matthew Malone, assistant professor of political science and homeland security at Lander University, introduces Dr. Rachel Vanderhill, keynote speaker for the South Carolina Political Science Association’s 2023 conference.

There has been a “rise of autocracy around the world” in recent years, according to Dr. Rachel Vanderhill.

Vanderhill, associate professor of international affairs at Wofford College, was the keynote speaker at the meeting of the South Carolina Political Science Association (SCPSA), hosted by Lander University on Feb. 17-18.

Submitted by Jeffery Lagrone

