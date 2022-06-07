Lander honors Kauffmann Leadership Institute graduates

From left are MaryKate Leggieri; Kurstin LaCoste; Dr. Pragya Sharma Ghimire; Dr. Amir Bhochhibhoya; Austin Gregory; Dr. Ryan Floyd; Jalysa Green; Lee Squires; Kathryn Wypasek; Zakiyyah Sloan; and Craig Glanton. Not pictured: Dr. Demario Watts.
Lander University employees who graduated from the Kauffmann Leadership Institute were celebrated during a ceremony in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium on May 12.
“It’s really important that you go through this program like you did. It means either you saw something in yourself that was worth investing in, or someone else saw something in you and volunteered you,” said Lander University President Richard Cosentino.
The purpose of the institute is to identify current strengths and areas of opportunity for Lander employees through assessments, workshops and one-on-one coaching. The program is funded through a donation to the Lander Foundation by Rev. Douglas Kauffmann and his wife, Sally, a 1975 Lander graduate.
This year’s graduates of the Kauffmann Leadership Institute are listed below.
Dr. Amir Bhochhibhoya, assistant professor of nursing; Dr. Ryan Floyd, chair of Department of History and professor of history; Dr. Pragya Sharma Ghimire, assistant professor of physical education and exercise science; Craig Glanton, director of accounting; Jalysa Green, director of student conduct and community standards; Austin Gregory, stewardship and scholarship coordinator; Kurstin LaCoste, human resources coordinator; MaryKate Leggieri, associate registrar; Zakiyyah Sloan, financial aid counselor; Lee Squires, men’s soccer head coach; Dr. Demario Watts, director of student life and orientation; and Kathryn Wypasek, communications processor.