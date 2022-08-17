Lander Group Tours the U.K.
From left are Rachel Peeler of Troy; Assistant Professor of English Dr. Rachel Scoggins; Emily Mitchell of Anderson; and Caroline Vecchio of Kershaw. Back row, from left: Ansley Bain of Greenwood; Assistant Professor of Political Science and Homeland Security Dr. Matthew Malone; Ryan Fahey of Greer; Katie Wagner of Union; Catherine Baker of Whitmire; and Charlotte Palmer of Orangeburg. 

A study trip led by Lander University Assistant Professor of English Dr. Rachel Scoggins took in a wide swath of the United Kingdom this May.

The trip was a tour of medieval England and Scotland.

