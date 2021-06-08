Lander University psychology graduate Makaylyn Helms is heading to the University of Glasgow in Scotland to pursue a Master of Science degree in philosophy of mind and psychology.
She said that choosing Glasgow over King’s College, London, where she was also accepted, “was not an easy decision to make. I believe Glasgow will provide a realistic and comfortable area to reside, while offering competitive and cutting-edge courses to obtain my master’s in science. While I have been to London, I have never seen Scotland, and I look forward to jumping headfirst into this new adventure.”
It was Helms’ adventurous spirit that originally brought her to Lander. It would have been easier for her to attend a school in Louisiana, where she was living at the time; however, she said, “I wanted to explore the state of South Carolina and saw this as a great opportunity to develop professional relationships with professors because of the student body size, while also broadening my understanding of psychology.”
As a student at Lander, her desire to see the world led her to study abroad in Torino, Italy. She also worked as a psychiatric technician at Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, and completed internships at Synergy Counseling and Meg’s House.
She is certified not only as a psychiatric technician and yoga instructor, but also in mental health first aid. A Lander orientation leader, she was also a supplemental instructor for Psychology 101, and a member of Lander’s psychology and sociology clubs.
In recognition of her achievements at Lander and beyond, Helms was chosen by Lucas McMillan, dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, to receive the CoBSS Dean’s Award, given to students who best embody the values of liberal arts education. She said “it was rewarding to have my hard work and dedication recognized.” She credited assistant professor of psychology Shana Southard-Dobbs with helping her succeed at Lander.
“Not only has she been my instructor since 2018, but she was also my academic adviser, supervisor for supplemental instruction and a mentor who dedicated many hours to helping me apply to graduate programs, both in the U.S. and internationally. She played a major role in my development while at Lander.”
Southard-Dobbs said that “Makaylyn has a lot of accomplishments to be proud of, and I know her spirit of adventure and self-reflection will lead her to even greater academic, professional and personal success as she begins graduate study at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.”
At Glasgow, she will be part of a team “investigating social robotics use in clinical disorders and exploring different areas where social robotics research holds potential to inform our understanding of human cognition and behavior,” she said.
After obtaining her master’s degree, she would like to continue her education to receive a Ph.D. while in the U.K., then work in a clinical psychiatric setting, and possibly open her own practice.
“The ultimate goal is to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and provide accurate information to the community regarding mental illness,” she said.