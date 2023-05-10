Lander faculty members named Professors of Affordable Learning

Pictured from left are Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences; F. Asma Nazim-Starnes, chair of the Department of Art + Design; Kim Spangler, senior lecturer of physical education and exercise science; Zachary Wilson, visiting lecturer of psychology; and Dr. Trevor Leach, assistant professor of mathematics. Not pictured is Rachel Schiera, assistant professor of education.

While the cost of learning materials for college courses can pose a financial challenge to many students, faculty members at Lander University are doing their part to keep classes affordable for the students they teach.

South Carolina Affordable Learning, also known as “SCALE,” is an initiative of the Partnership Among South Carolina Academic Libraries that annually recognizes Professors of Affordable Learning (PAL). Six members of the Lander faculty were recently given this distinction.

Submitted by Graham Duncan

