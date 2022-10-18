Lander Expert Explains ‘Why We Create Monsters’
Dr. Rachel Scoggins tells audience members "why we create monsters."

Lander University’s community lecture series continued at the Greenwood Arts Center Oct. 11, with Assistant Professor of English Dr. Rachel Scoggins’s presentation, “Why We Create Monsters.”

Scoggins, who earned a Ph.D. in Early Medieval Literature and Old English at Georgia State University, said that monsters have appeared in art and literature throughout history, because they “reveal what we are scared of as a culture, and what anxieties we have.”

