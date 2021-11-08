Lander expands with addition of new field house

Lander University President Richard Cosentino (center) cuts the ribbon for a new field house at the University’s Jeff May Sports Complex Nov. 3. Cosentino is joined by, from left, Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith; Lander Athletics supporters Kat Finkbeiner ’71 and husband, Erwin; Athletic Director Brian Reese; S.C. Senator Billy Garrett; Lander Vice President for Finance and Administration Dr. Stacie Bowie; Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates; and Greenwood County Councilman Theo Lane.