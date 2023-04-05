Lander Equestrian Center to host Special Olympics of South Carolina

The Lander University Equestrian Center will serve as the host site for the 2023 Equestrian Show of the Special Olympics of South Carolina.

The show will be May 6-7, and the surrounding community is invited to attend.

Submitted by Graham Duncan

