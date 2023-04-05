Lander Equestrian Center to host Special Olympics of South Carolina

The Lander University Equestrian Center will serve as the host site for the 2023 Equestrian Show of the Special Olympics of South Carolina.
The show will be May 6-7, and the surrounding community is invited to attend.
“We are excited to have all the South Carolina Special Olympics area programs come to the Equestrian Center to compete in the equestrian games,” said Tara Slatton, manager of the Lander Equestrian Center. “We feel privileged to be given the opportunity to host such an incredible event.”
Serving as a host for the Special Olympics is one of the many ways that Lander’s Equestrian Center has been utilized by the surrounding community. In recent years, the center has been used as a practice site for local Olympians in preparation for competitions.
The facility is located on the campus of the Burton Center in Greenwood and houses as a therapeutic riding program in addition to being the home base for Lander’s equestrian team.
Meanwhile, the College of Education offers a minor in therapeutic horsemanship, and some students have even pursued a degree in management and therapeutic horsemanship through Lander’s interdisciplinary studies program.
The 2023 Equestrian Show is free and open to the public. For information on the event, including a detailed schedule of competitions and a link to register to volunteer, please visit www.so-sc.org and click the “events” tab at the top of the page.