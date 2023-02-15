Lander Community Lecture Series addresses violent TV

Lander University Professor of Psychology Dr. Jonathan Bassett responds to a question from an audience member during his presentation at Greenwood Arts Center.

People watch violent television because they are uneasy about death, and violent television bolsters their “terror management defenses,” according to Lander University Professor of Psychology Dr. Jonathan Bassett.

Bassett, author of “Death on the Small Screen: The Psychology of Viewing Violent Television,” published by McFarland Press, spoke at the Greenwood Arts Center on Feb. 7 as part of Lander’s community lecture series.

Submitted by Jeff Lagrone

