As Lander University geared up to celebrate the 150th anniversary with an evening of festivities March 15, the University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to award former Vice President of Student Affairs Randy Bouknight the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters. Bouknight will receive this degree at Lander’s commencement ceremony in May.
“As we celebrate our Sesquicentennial,” said Board of Trustees Chair Don Scott, “we are also excited to celebrate someone who has been a part of over one-third of that 150-year history. We are deeply thankful, and owe Mr. Bouknight a debt of gratitude for his decades of service and devotion to our University.”
Bouknight began his service to Lander University in 1972, after finishing his graduate studies at the Northwestern State University of Louisiana. He was initially hired to serve as the assistant dean of students, and dean of men. Two years later, he was promoted by President Larry Jackson to dean of students. In 1979, Jackson promoted Bouknight once again — this time to Vice President of Student Affairs, a position he held until 2018.
Since then, Bouknight has continued to serve as a special gift officer for University Advancement, utilizing his lifelong friendships and connections to assist alumni and friends of Lander University to make an impact on Lander through their financial support of the institution and its vision.
“Very few people in our University’s history — in any university’s history —have a record of service as long as Randy Bouknight’s,” said Lander President Richard Cosentino. “It is only right that we now honor Randy for his dedication to Lander with the highest degree awarded by our University.”