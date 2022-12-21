The Lander University Board of Trustees voted for the eighth consecutive year to freeze tuition and general fees during their meeting Dec. 13. The vote was unanimous.

Since 2016, Lander’s tuition has remained frozen at $5,350 per semester, or $10,700 per year, for full-time, in-state students. The general fees, which were locked at $500 per semester in 2017 ($1,000 per year), also remain frozen. Dr. Todd Gambill, vice president for Enrollment and Access Management, says keeping the tuition costs low and consistent helps students and their families plan for the cost of their college education.

Submitted by Graham Duncan

