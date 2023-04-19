Three Lander University students won awards for their student research at the annual conference of the Association of Southeastern Biologists held March 23-26 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Sam Williams, a junior environmental science major, won the award for best student poster in the animal biology category for his presentation, “Shedding some light on artificial illumination’s effects on mammal diel activity patterns.” According to Dr. Emily Prince, an associate professor of biology at Lander, Williams’ award “is especially impressive, because he was competing against graduate students presenting in the same category.”

Submitted by Graham Duncan

Tags