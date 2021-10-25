Lander University announced that the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education granted full approval for Lander to offer its existing Bachelor of Science in psychology in a 100% online format, beginning in January 2022. The university will continue to offer its face-to-face option on the Greenwood campus.
“Given Lander’s long success in quality teaching and mentorship of students, we are excited about this new pathway,” said Lucas McMillan, dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Lander. “Our curriculum is designed to expose students to all areas of psychology, yet enable students to choose major electives and add a minor or concentration given their career goals.”
Lander’s psychology program prepares the successful graduate for a variety of careers in counseling, human resources, human services, and more. The program is also designed to help the highly successful student pursue graduate work in clinical psychology, counseling, psychology or social work, but also in other disciplines, such as education or management.
“Lander faculty have high-quality educational credentials as well as licenses and certifications related to their experience working as clinicians, counselors, social workers and therapists in a variety of settings,” said Jonathan Bassett, professor of psychology and chair of Lander’s Department of Psychological Science and Human Services.
With the launch of this program, officials say the university intends to be a leading provider of online psychology education in South Carolina. Currently, there are very few providers of an online B.S. in psychology in the state, with most opportunities to earn an online four-year psychology degree provided by out-of-state or for-profit institutions.
The announcement of this new online program also coincides with the University’s recent partnership with Midlands Technical College (MTC). The two institutions have signed three articulation agreements that will enhance the transfer of MTC students who are pursuing an associate of arts in psychology with a concentration in applied psychology, biological psychology or forensic psychology. Students who meet the requirements of the agreement will be guaranteed admission to Lander University and will receive priority acceptance into Lander’s B.S. in psychology program.
Meanwhile, the new 100% online option for Lander’s B.S. in psychology, will make this transfer program more accessible to students who would otherwise have to travel to Lander’s Greenwood campus to complete their baccalaureate education, according to Lander officials.
“We are excited about this new online option, in addition to our partnership with Midlands Technical College,” said Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Lander. “This partnership with MTC helps both institutions honor our shared commitment to the State of South Carolina to develop a strong and able workforce through high-quality education, as well as empower our students to lead satisfying and productive lives.”