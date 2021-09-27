The public is invited to join Lander Alumni and community members from Greenwood for the first event in our Lander University Community Lecture Series, titled "Mirror, Mirror in the Lab" at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at The Arts Center of Greenwood.
There will be a brief reception, followed by a talk with two Lander faculty members focusing on telescope mirror research.
Lisa Brodhacker, Ph.D., Lander Professor of Chemistry, and Andrew LaCroix, Ph.D., Lander Lecturer of Chemistry, will share information about their contributions to astronomy through research they are conducting at Lander, with a new approach to spin-cast epoxy mirrors and the utilization of nanoparticles.
Visit the Lander University Community Lecture Series page online to RSVP, or call 864-388-8351. There is no cost to attend, and walk-in attendees are welcome. Light complimentary refreshments are provided and beer and wine will be available via cash bar.