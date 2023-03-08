Rayshawn Trapp always dreamed of becoming an author. Uncertain about what type of book she should write, Trapp prayed for guidance.

In the intervening years, Trapp honed her skills as an educator after earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Lander University in 2013. She taught for Greenwood School District 50 at Matthews and Woodfields elementary schools and pursued a master’s degree in counselor education at Clemson University.

Submitted by Karen Petit

Tags