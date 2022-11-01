Since graduating from Lander University in 2015, Robert Maynor has made a point to keep in touch with his former professor, Andy Jameson, who teaches literature and creative writing courses.

The pair regularly swap reading lists, chat about college football, and exchange early drafts of their stories for feedback. Maynor's short stories have appeared in such publications as “Blood Orange Review,” “BULL,” “The Carolina Quarterly” and “CRAFT.” When Maynor shared that his first novel, “The Big Game Is Every Night,” had been selected for publication by the South Carolina Arts Commission and Hub City Press, Jameson said that news came as no surprise.

Submitted by Graham Duncan

