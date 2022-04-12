Lander adds new face-to-face option

Lander University will begin offering potential graduate students the opportunity to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) through a hybrid model where they will be able to split their time between in-person and online coursework.
In the hybrid model, students will complete half of their courses through face-to-face learning with traditional classroom instruction, and the remaining half through online coursework. The new model for the MBA program is set to launch in the fall.
The university originally launched its MBA program as online-only prior to the Fall 2021 semester. By January, over 100 students were enrolled in the online program. “We believed there was a demand for this program statewide, and we are pleased with the rapid rate of growth,” said Lloyd Willis, interim dean of the College of Graduate and Online Studies.
“Our market research shows a paradox,” he said. “Students want the face-to-face experience, but they also tell us they want the convenience and flexibility of online studies. This blended approach will allow us to meet both market demands.”
Mick Fekula, Starnes Family Dean of the Lander College of Business, is also very pleased with the expansion of the program to include a face-to-face option.
“Our carefully crafted MBA curriculum produces forward-thinking business leaders who will succeed by positively impacting their organization and community,” he said. “MBA graduates get the knowledge, skills, sensitivity and awareness needed to handle today’s dynamic business issues.”
The Lander MBA requires 30 credit hours and is open to students who have received any bachelor’s degree. Students who did not study business as an undergraduate will need to complete a business fundamentals course unless they have substantial career experience and relevant training.
The cost is a flat-rate tuition of $545 per credit hour with no additional fees. Special tuition rates are available for active duty members of the military, veterans and military spouses. Eight-week semesters allow students to take one or two classes at a time and finish in as little as 12 months.
This program is approved by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education and is the only MBA accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business in the state that includes micro-credentials as a required degree component. To learn more about Lander’s Master in Business Administration, go online tolander.edu/mba.