Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will offer a Kid’s Day program from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The program is designed for children ages 8-14. Kids will be taken on a one-hour range-guided hike of the one-mile British Encampment Trail, where they will learn about the history of the Battle of Musgrove Mill, the history of the South Carolina Backcountry, nature, and trail safety. After the hike the kids will join the Patriot militia and learn how to make paper cartridges, drill with wooden muskets and how to load a musket.
The price for this program is $10 per child due upon arrival, however, space will be limited so reservations are required. An adult chaperone is required to remain on site during the program. You must register by 5 p.m. Thursday by either emailing the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com or calling at 864-938-0100.
Meet at the Visitor’s Center at 10 a.m., bring bottled water, and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for hiking and the weather.
For information, contact the park at 864-938-0100 or email us at mgmillsp@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.