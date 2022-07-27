Tyla Abeni Symone Johnson, 16, of Abbeville, is the new 2022 Ultimate International Miss Teen.
She competed for this prestigious title in Orlando, Fla., over the course of a week, June 28-July 2. Contestants traveled from across the world including Jamaica and other countries to vie for the title. They competed in evening gown, interview, fun fashion, and onstage question divisions.
Tyla surpassed them all with her heart-wrenching onstage answer that sealed the deal. Not only did she win the overall title, but she also won optional awards that included: first runner-up academic achievement, ultimate leader, first runner-up photogenic, print model, overall print model, casual wear, black and gold wear, second runner-up fitness, talent winner, ultimate American Miss, gold presidential award of service, second runner-up Interview, and senior division ultimate model.
Her prize package includes cash, designer gifts, custom luggage, trips, and the year of a lifetime. She will spend the next year of her reign traveling the world and impacting thousands of girls through her platform, Tyla’s SOUL (Showing Others Unconditional Love), and the Ultimate International Miss platform, The Ultimate Impact.
Tyla is a rising junior at Abbeville High School and is involved in competitive cheer, dance, soccer, the academic team, and other extracurricular activities. She is an honor roll student and member of the National Beta Club.
Tyla is the daughter of Tara Johnson and Virgil Leach of Abbeville and the maternal granddaughter of Catherine and Willie Gray, and the late Franklin Jones, all of Abbeville and the paternal granddaughter of Ben Earl and Bobbie Hunter, and Mattie Leach, all of Abbeville.