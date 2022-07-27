Tyla Abeni Symone Johnson, 16, of Abbeville, is the new 2022 Ultimate International Miss Teen.

She competed for this prestigious title in Orlando, Fla., over the course of a week, June 28-July 2. Contestants traveled from across the world including Jamaica and other countries to vie for the title. They competed in evening gown, interview, fun fashion, and onstage question divisions.

Submitted by Tara Johnson

