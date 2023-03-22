A comprehensive book on the contributions of Black athletes in sports history, titled “Black Mercuries, African American Athletes, Race, and the Modern Olympic Games,” provided the foundation for this year’s Larry A. Jackson Lecture Series at Lander University.

Author Dr. Kevin B. Witherspoon, a history professor and the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Endowed Chair at Lander, discussed the book as co-authors Dr. Mark Dyreson, a professor at Pennsylvania State University, and Dr. David K. Wiggins, a professor emeritus at George Mason University, joined the lecture by video conference. The authors were introduced as a “dream team of scholars” in the field of sports history.

Submitted by Karen Petit

Tags