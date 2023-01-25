Austin Lathren, a senior political science major from Greenwood, says that the internship he completed during the summer and fall of 2022 with the city of Greenwood confirmed his calling to go into public administration upon graduation from Lander.

“Going into the internship, I was debating between going to law school and getting my Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree,” Lathren said. “The internship helped me realize what my strengths are and learn what my calling is.”