Inauguration week at Erskine includes Mac Frampton concert

Mac Frampton is shown at the grand piano in Memorial Hall during his 2020 concert at Erskine College.

The Mac Frampton Trio, featuring renowned pianist Mac Frampton, a member of Erskine’s Class of 1966, will perform Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall on the Erskine College campus. 

The performance is part of a series of events scheduled in honor of the inauguration of Dr. Steve Adamson as Erskine’s 18th president. Special activities begin Monday, Sept. 19, and culminate in the installation ceremony Friday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. in the Due West ARP Church. 

Tags