Inauguration week at Erskine includes Mac Frampton concert

The Mac Frampton Trio, featuring renowned pianist Mac Frampton, a member of Erskine’s Class of 1966, will perform Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall on the Erskine College campus.
The performance is part of a series of events scheduled in honor of the inauguration of Dr. Steve Adamson as Erskine’s 18th president. Special activities begin Monday, Sept. 19, and culminate in the installation ceremony Friday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. in the Due West ARP Church.
The concert will mark a return visit to his alma mater for the famed musician. He last performed on campus in 2020.
Frampton was born in South Carolina, the son of a Presbyterian minister and a musically talented mother. He began playing the piano at the age of three. After majoring in music at Erskine College, he went on to receive a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. He was recognized as a semifinalist in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at the age of 25 while completing his doctoral work.
Offering a variety of music, from pop and jazz to classics and movie themes, Frampton’s concerts are energetic and entertaining.
Frampton has been a guest soloist with many symphonies and orchestras, including the Atlanta Symphony and the Boston Pops. He has presented more than 4,000 concerts and released more than 25 recordings.