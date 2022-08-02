The Independent Banks of South Carolina (IBSC) gathered in Bluffton for their 58th annual convention with a fantastic number of members, associate members, vendors, friends and colleagues.
During the annual meeting banquet, the IBSC announced that dedicated board member, convention committee chairman and past president C. Nakia Davis (The Commercial Bank) was named the 2022 Independent Banker of the Year.
This award is given to individuals who bring contributions to the banking industry, their local community and leaders and strive to grow their organizations and the people they serve with integrity, dedication, and mindfulness.
Davis is a graduate of Crescent High School in Iva. He then earned an associate degree and attended Anderson University, graduating cum laude, with a degree in Business Administration. He continues to further his education through professional development, industry meetings and plays an active role with IBSC, committing his service to the board as convention committee chairman.
He is a past president of the Independent Banks of SC (2018-19), has served on the IBSC Board since 2013, as well as serving on the Education Committee for the ICBA 2020-22. Currently, Davis serves on the ICBPAC Committee. In his early career, he served on the Young Bankers Board for both IBSC and the SCBA.
Davis began his career in banking in 1997 when he was hired at The Peoples Bank. He helped open three branches and acted as security officer for six of the locations, propelling his career to vice president of the bank. In 2021, he was hired by The Commercial Bank, where he serves as executive vice president.
Throughout his over two-decadelong career in the banking industry, he never faltered on his responsibilities to his community, friends and family. He continues to be active on the Anderson County Board of Education and president of the Iva Recreation Association. He has also served terms on the Anderson University Board of Trust, the United Way Board of Directors, as chairman of Imagine Anderson, as president of the Crescent High School Booster Club, and has been a long-time member of Iva First Baptist Church for more than 38 years in roles as deacon, member of the Finance Committee and an RA leader. Davis was also named one of the “20 under 40” leaders by the Anderson Independent Mail in 2014.
He lives in Iva with his wife, Brooke Gray Davis, and daughters.