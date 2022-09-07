Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer has never forgotten her father’s words to his three daughters: “All of you need to go on further with your education after high school.”

Eppelsheimer, recently named Associate Superintendent of High Schools for the Charleston County School District, acted on her father’s advice. She earned a B.A. in English from Lander University and a master’s degree in secondary guidance and counseling from Clemson University. She completed her Educational Leadership and Policy Studies certification and earned a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of South Carolina.

Submitted by Karen Petit