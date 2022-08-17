HVAC Program Director to Put Students ‘On the Vanguard of What’s Coming’
Robbie Hill assists students in a lab exercise.

Comfort can be as individual to a person as their fingerprint. The constant tug-of-war around office thermostats in decades past is evidence of that. And thanks to 21st century heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technology, consumers no longer must sacrifice to enjoy their personally perfect climate every day.

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) HVAC Program Director Robbie Hill, a 50-year veteran of the industry, says that today’s HVAC most certainly is not your grandfather’s HVAC.

