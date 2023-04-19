Humphries speaks at DAR meeting

DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) met March 16 at the McCormick County Library. The guest speaker was Aliene Shields Humphries.
Humphries was born in Spartanburg, but soon afterward her family moved to Edgefield County. After graduating from Columbia College, with degrees in special education and public speaking/drama, she worked at the South Carolina Department of Education and taught students with special needs.
After retiring from the "formal" education system, Aliene continued her passion as an educator by promoting Life-Long Learning.
In 2010, she authored her first book, " The Legacy Of A Common Civil War Soldier." This book is based on the letters written by her great-grandfather, Private Thomas Marion Shields during 1861-65. She wrote the book with her maiden name, same as her paternal great-grandfather.
Aliene is promoting, "The Importance of South Carolina in the American Revolution." Her new book includes 63 sites, plus the new Revolutionary War Visitor Center in Camden. These sites deserve to be visited, promoted, preserved, and interpreted for us to appreciate.
She hopes to bring more awareness of the role South Carolina played in helping the 13 colonies become the United States of America. Our ancestors deserve our respect and being remembered, so we may "connect" and pass the information to future generations.
For information, call Registrar Sheila Wolf at 864-993-0148.