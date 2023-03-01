HSOG hosts Spring Festival Mar 1, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Humane Society of Greenwood will host a Spring Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood.It will include adoption of pets, craft vendors, boutiques, live music, food trucks and more. Submitted by Becca Dobbins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Share your stories Want YOUR news in the Lakelands Connector? Share your stories and photos with us! Go to form Most read on indexjournal.com Greenwood County wreck claims life of Bradley man Coroner IDs man killed in Greenwood shooting District 50 announces administration changes Greenwood FD responds to weekend fires on Osborne Avenue Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge