HSOG hosts Fall Festival Aug 23, 2023

The Humane Society of Greenwood will have its Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood. The event will feature vendors, food trucks, crafts and adoptable animals.

Submitted by Becca Dobbins