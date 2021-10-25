Hospice & Palliative Care welcomes new volunteers

Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont welcomed 18 new volunteers to its Hospice family. They completed a three-day volunteer training class Oct. 12-14 and will volunteer in many areas of our Hospice including home patient care, Hospice House, administrative, special projects, fund-raising events and at our Hospice Stores located in Abbeville and Greenwood.
Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is a community nonprofit network of care that provides expert, life-changing health care for those living with advanced illnesses. Serving Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties since 1981. For information, call 864-227-9393 or visit hospicepiedmont.org.