Hospice & Palliative Care to host Camp Celebrate Hope
Attendees at Camp Celebrate Hope enjoy activities.

Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont will host its 27th annual children’s grief camp, Camp Celebrate Hope.

This year will be a one-day camp on Sept. 10 at Camp Fellowship on Lake Greenwood. Camp Celebrate Hope is open to children ages 6-14 who have experienced the death of a family member or a significant person in their lives. The Day camp will begin Saturday with registration at 9 a.m. and end on Saturday around 7 p.m.

