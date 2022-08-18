Hospice & Palliative Care to host Camp Celebrate Hope

Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont will host its 27th annual children’s grief camp, Camp Celebrate Hope.
This year will be a one-day camp on Sept. 10 at Camp Fellowship on Lake Greenwood. Camp Celebrate Hope is open to children ages 6-14 who have experienced the death of a family member or a significant person in their lives. The Day camp will begin Saturday with registration at 9 a.m. and end on Saturday around 7 p.m.
At Camp Celebrate Hope, participants learn about their grief and are encouraged to speak openly about issues of death and their grieving experience within a group of children their own age. Children learn new skills to help them build confidence and hope for the future. Together they create friendships and support that allow them to identify and express their feelings in a safe and caring environment. They also get the chance to participate in fun and organized activities. The staff and volunteers working at Camp Celebrate Hope are specially trained to work with grieving children.
There is no charge to attend Camp but space is limited. The deadline for returning completed applications is Friday.
Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is a community nonprofit network of care that enriches life for those with advanced illnesses. It has served Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties since 1981
For information, or to obtain an application, contact Lori Shaw, LMSW at 864-227-9393 or visit www.hospicepiedmont.org.