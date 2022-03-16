Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Volunteer Training

Interested in becoming a volunteer? Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers.
Volunteers are needed in many areas: patient sitting, working in the Hospice House, running errands, selling and sorting donations, repair work, clerical, fundraising and other exciting opportunities that provide services to patients and families of the terminally ill. Becoming a hospice volunteer is similar to helping a neighbor in need.
Hospice is excited to have two thrift stores operated by paid staff and volunteers in Greenwood and Abbeville. Training at the stores is conducted on site while all other work requires training sessions.
Volunteer training will be May 3, 4, and 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hospice Volunteer Community Center, 217 North Creek Blvd., Greenwood. Evening date and time to be arranged.
To sign up for training or for more information, contact Susan Harris, Director of Volunteers at 229-8461 or visit the website, www.hospicepiedmont.org.
Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is your community nonprofit network of care that provides expert, life-changing health care for those living with advanced illnesses. It has served patients and families in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties since 1981.