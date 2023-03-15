Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont hosts new volunteer training

Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers. Spring training sessions are scheduled for May. From left, front row are Susan Harris; HPCP Director of Volunteers; Lynda Clark; and Loretta Rose. Back row: Curtis Miles, Gigi Smith, Dennis Lipscomb, Michael Coleman and Trish Clark.

Interested in becoming a volunteer? Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers.

Volunteers are needed in many areas: patient sitting, working in the Hospice House, running errands, selling and sorting donations, repair work, clerical, fundraising and other opportunities that provide services to patients and families of the terminally ill. Becoming a hospice volunteer is similar to helping a neighbor in need.

Submitted by Andrea Scott

