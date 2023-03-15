Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont hosts new volunteer training

Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers. Spring training sessions are scheduled for May. From left, front row are Susan Harris; HPCP Director of Volunteers; Lynda Clark; and Loretta Rose. Back row: Curtis Miles, Gigi Smith, Dennis Lipscomb, Michael Coleman and Trish Clark.
Interested in becoming a volunteer? Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers.
Volunteers are needed in many areas: patient sitting, working in the Hospice House, running errands, selling and sorting donations, repair work, clerical, fundraising and other opportunities that provide services to patients and families of the terminally ill. Becoming a hospice volunteer is similar to helping a neighbor in need.
Hospice is excited to have two thrift stores operated by paid staff and volunteers with locations in Greenwood and Abbeville. Training at the stores is conducted on site where all other requires training sessions.
Volunteer training will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 2-3 at the Hospice Volunteer Community Center, 217 North Creek Blvd., Greenwood. Evening dates and times to be arranged.
To sign up for training or for more information, contact Susan Harris, Director of Volunteers, at 864-229-8461 or visit the website, www.hospicepiedmont.org.
HospiceCare of the Piedmont is a nonprofit, community hospice serving Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick and Saluda counties since 1981.