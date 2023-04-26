2023 Top Ten Hours. From left are Kathy Zak, Roger Heitzenrater, Arleen Heitzenrater, Marcia Watt, Beth Denton, Carolyn Kelley, Lyn Cothran and Gail Hoobler. Not pictured: Barbara Callinan and Geraldine Stone.
The 2023 Heart of Community Award. From left are Greg Gurley, oharmacist and Wingard’s Pharmacy, and Charlene Kish, HPCP CEO.
Susan Harris, Director of Volunteers, left, and Gail Hoobler, award recipient.
Susan Harris, director of Volunteers, left, and Janice Watters, award recipient
Philip Bell, award recipient, Susan Harris, director of volunteers, and Libby Bell, award recipient.
2023 Kenneth Jack Parham Award. From left are Charlene Kish, HPCP CEO; K. Jack Parham, M.D.; and Nancy Hart Wicker, M.D.
Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont (HPCP) celebrated National Volunteer Week by hosting a dinner for their volunteers at The Livery Stable in Abbeville.
Awards were presented to several individuals as recognition for their unique contribution and dedication to the organization.
The Kenneth Jack Parham Award, named in honor of Dr. Parham for his years of service to the organization, is presented to someone who exemplifies the best of what hospice represents. The award was given to Nancy Hart Wicker, M.D., in recognition of her exemplary service to Hospice.
Dr. Wicker has been our Medical Director since 2016. In the words of Dr. Parham, “She is devoted, gifted, caring, humble, responsible, and kind!” She leads by example and provides high quality compassionate care to each and every patient.
The Heart of Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award is given for dedication and exceptional service to hospice patients and families and to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. The recipients were Gail Hobbler, Janice Watters, and Philip and Libby Bell.
Gail has volunteered at the Hospice Store for eight years. She volunteers five, sometimes six days a week. She works like she is getting paid for it and keeps everyone entertained while doing it.
Janice has volunteered for six years. You will find her on Saturdays at the Greenwood Hospice Store’s jewelry counter. She also helps with fundraising events, bulk mail, patient sitting and provides meal pickup for the Hospice House.
Philip and Libby have been Hospice House volunteers for 17 years. When they first started volunteering it was a family event. They brought their teenage kids with them. They have been consistent by helping at the Hospice House since it opened.
The Heart of Hospice Community Award is given to an individual, businesses or organization in our service area who has been supportive of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont’s mission in the community. This year’s award was given to Greg Gurley, pharmacist and Wingard’s Pharmacy. They are an excellent partner to us. We often find ourselves in need of urgent pharmacy fills and they always respond in a timely manner. Greg also frequently brainstorms solutions and treatment options for a patient’s symptoms.
Last year, Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont volunteers contributed more than 7,134 hours of their time and drove more than 4,647 miles to support our patients and families.
The “Top Volunteer Hours” were awarded to Gail Hoobler, Carolyn Kelley, Barbara Callinan, Lyn Cothran, Beth Denton, Geraldine Stone, Marcia Watt, Arleen Heitzenrater, Kathy Zak and Roger Heitzenrater. These recipients had the highest number of hours given out of more than 230 volunteers. The total hours these 10 recipients volunteered were 10,027 hours.
Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is your community nonprofit network of care that enriches life for those with advanced illnesses, serving Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties since 1981. For information, call 227-9393 or visit hospicepiedmont.org.