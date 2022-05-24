Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont (HPCP) celebrated National Volunteer Week in April by hosting a dinner for its volunteers at The Uptown Market in Greenwood.
Awards were presented to several individuals as recognition for their unique contribution and dedication to the organization.
The Kenneth Jack Parham Award, named in honor of Dr. Parham for his years of service to the organization, is presented to someone who exemplifies the best of what hospice represents. It was given to Robin Whitt in recognition of her exemplary service to Hospice. She has been on staff as Director of Finance at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont since 2005. She goes above and beyond her duties. During COVID, she made sure all Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were applied for, received, and forgiven. Her work has been extremely valuable to the organization.
The Heart of Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award is given for dedication and exceptional service to hospice patients and families and to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Recipients were Arleen and Roger Heitzenrater and Carol Gray.
Arlene and Roger have both volunteered for the Hospice Store for three years. Arlene focuses on linens and often spends three days a week at the Hospice Store. She also sits with Hospice patients. Roger focuses on hanging pictures and sorting DVDs, tapes and movies at the Hospice Store. Carol has also volunteered for three years. She volunteers as a patient sitter. Carol consistently has a patient and will go out of her way to make sure the patient and family have their needs met.
Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is your community nonprofit network of care that enriches life for those with advanced illnesses. Serving Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties since 1981. For information, all 864-227-9393 or visit www.hospicepiedmont.org.