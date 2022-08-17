Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is hosting four educational workshops for people who have experienced a significant loss in their lives or for those who wish to learn more about the grief process.
The workshops will offer an in-depth look at how loss and grief affect us emotionally, physically, and spiritually.
The workshop series will be on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Volunteer Community Center, Hospice Store, 217 North Creek Blvd., Greenwood. If you have had a loss and/or desire information regarding grief, you are invited to attend. There is no charge, and the series is open to the community. Call 864-227-9393 to register or for information.
Sept. 6 — “What to Expect in the Beginning of Your Grief Journey," presented by Lori Shaw, LMSW and Jennifer Parler, LMSW
Sept. 13 — "Spirituality and Grief," presented by Brooklynn Smith, Hospice Chaplain
Sept. 20 — "Living with Grief - Hope for the Bereaved," presented by Lori Shaw, LMSW and Jennifer Parler, LMSW
Sept. 27 — "Legal Matters for the Bereaved," presented by Curtis Clark, Attorney
Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is a community nonprofit network of care that enriches life for those with advanced illnesses. It has served Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties since 1981. For information, call 864-227-9393 or visit its website at www.hospicepiedmont.org.