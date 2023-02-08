Holocaust expert speaks at Lander

Dr. Clifford Cain, an expert on the Holocaust, addresses the audience during his visit to Lander University Jan. 26

The murder of six million Jews by the Nazis during World War II was “the quintessence of evil,” according to Dr. Clifford Cain.

Jews, however, were not the only victims. Disabled people, gay people, Slavic people, dissident priests, Jehovah’s Witnesses, communists and protesters of all kinds were killed, too. “A recent estimate puts the number of dead at 11.5 million,” Cain said.

