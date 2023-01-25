Historical Society honors local properties

Shown from left are Chip Tinsley, GCHS president, Charlotte Ross, Courtney Adams Christensen, Rob Christensen, LB Adams Jr.

The Greenwood County Historical Society highlights two local properties recently, yhe Adams-Anderson House and the Hodges Presbyterian Church, as 2022 winners of the 11th Architectural Restoration and Preservation Awards.

The Anderson-Adams house was built in 1856 by Dr. William Anderson and the Hodges Presbyterian Church, built in 1901, was restored following a devastating fire in 2019.

Submitted by Chip Tinsley