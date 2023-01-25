Historical Society honors local properties

The Greenwood County Historical Society highlights two local properties recently, yhe Adams-Anderson House and the Hodges Presbyterian Church, as 2022 winners of the 11th Architectural Restoration and Preservation Awards.
The Anderson-Adams house was built in 1856 by Dr. William Anderson and the Hodges Presbyterian Church, built in 1901, was restored following a devastating fire in 2019.
In its 166 years, the Anderson-Adams House has belonged to two families. Dr. William Lewis Anderson built it in 1856, as a home for him and his family, and live there until his death. Here, he combined a medical practice with successful and innovative farming practices. Mr. and Mrs. L.B. Adams Sr. purchased the place in 1937. Mrs. Adams named the property View Point. She was the savior for several properties in Greenwood which deserved preservation for their own structural right. Her granddaughter, Courtney Adams Christensen, and her husband Rob, continue to live in the home today. It has served as a home, tenant home, and a family retreat.
The Hodges Presbyterian Church was organized in 1899. The stately church was built and ready for services in 1901, with stained glass windows and an American Gothic bell tower added in later years. Despite devastating damage to the roof and sanctuary following a fire in 2019, the fellowship hall, offices, and session room remained. Miraculously, it includes the prayer books and hymnals, pews, and other furnishings and artifacts that were protected. The church sanctuary was carefully rebuilt using replica materials, furnishings, and fixtures to mirror as closely as possible the original sanctuary structure after the destructive fire. The new sanctuary reopened in April 2021 and the church continues to be used.