Savannah Hinzman of Greenwood was recently honored with the SCO Honors Endowed Scholarship and the Oliver Family Endowed Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry.
The SCO Honors scholarship honors a student with a competitive GPA, Optometry Admissions Test score and demonstrated leadership and service. It comes with a $10,000-per-year monetary award. The Oliver Family scholarship was established by William C. Oliver, a 1963 SCO graduate, in honor of his family. It goes to a resident of South Carolina with a competitive GPA and comes with a $1,000 per year monetary award.
Hinzman is the daughter of Melissa and Brad Hinzman. She is the granddaughter of Connie and Ted Hinzman, Donna and Johnny Ek, and Bill Adams. Hinzman is a graduate of Greenwood Christian School and Charleston Southern University.
Each year, Southern College of Optometry recognizes its most outstanding first-year students with scholarships to help defray the costs of their optometric education. This year, the college awarded 83 students nearly $750,000 for the pursuit of their Doctor of Optometry degrees.