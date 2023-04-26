High schoolers try hands-on farm tasks at PTC

A student holds a 5-day-old baby goat.

A backhoe, a fluffy 5-day-old baby goat, welding torches, high-tech drone tours and much more caught the attention of 43 high school students from five schools at the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Saluda County Campus during National Agriculture Week.

They were there to participate in the college’s Agriculture and Horticulture Showcase, which presented opportunities to enroll in tuition-free Dual Enrollment classes to earn college credit in the two disciplines. Program Director Daniel Greenwell and Instructor Andrew Warner delivered brief overviews of the Diversified Agriculture and Horticulture programs before turning the students loose for hands-on demonstrations.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen