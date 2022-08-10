Countybank welcomes James T. Hedgepath as General Counsel and Chief Human Resource Officer.
Hedgepath comes to Countybank with more than 20 years of experience in employment and employee benefit law.
Hedgepath most recently served as an attorney for Nexsen Pruet, LLC where his practice focused on a range of employment-related matters including discrimination, Fair Labor Standards Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, employee benefits, and general advice and counsel. Hedgepath has extensive experience assisting clients in almost all areas of employment law. In addition, He is a seasoned litigator and appellate practitioner, having tried cases in numerous courts as well as arguing and winning numerous appeals in state and federal appellate courts.
Hedgepath holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law and an MBA and bachelor’s degree in economics from Clemson University. He is certified by the South Carolina Supreme Court as an Employment and Labor Law Specialist and serves on the South Carolina Supreme Court’s Specialization Advisory Committee. He is an active member of his community and serves on the board for the Piedmont Area Human Resource Association and as a committee member on the DRI Life Health and Disability Committee.
“Jamie’s expertise in human resources and employment litigation make him a perfect fit for this critical leadership role,” said R. Thornwell Dunlap III, President and CEO of Countybank. “We are pleased to welcome him to Countybank and look forward to seeing our associates and corporate culture continue to thrive under his strategic guidance.”
In his dual role, Hedgepath will advise Countybank with respect to all legal matters and strategically lead the development and execution of Countybank’s human resource strategy, including talent management, organizational and performance management, training and development and compensation.
Submitted by Jamie Compton
