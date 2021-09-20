Harley Funeral Home commits to Greenwood Promise

The Greenwood Promise received a new commitment, with Harley Funeral Home and Crematory pledging its support with a second pledge of $50,000 for The Promise’s Phase 2 Campaign.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, founded in 1947, by L. Ruple Harley Sr. has been committed to the Greenwood community through service to those in their most difficult times and through philanthropy. Ruple Harley III and his wife, Carol, believe in the mission of the Greenwood Promise and the future of Greenwood County students through the empowerment of education. It is humbling and awe-inspiring to be part of a community whose leaders, like the Harleys, graciously give to lift others up.
The Greenwood Promise is an educational initiative aimed at increasing the economic growth of Greenwood County by promoting postsecondary education and thereby ensuring a skilled and educated workforce. Enrollment of Greenwood County students at Piedmont Technical College is consistently increasing, demonstrating the county’s support of a community that stands behind education.
This initiative enables Greenwood County to be a viable competitor in both industry and community attractiveness by promising all eligible Greenwood County high school graduates tuition assistance.
The program supports an associate degree and will soon provide the opportunity for advancement to a four-year degree for those with the academic ability to succeed.