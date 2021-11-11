GWC announces 2021 grant awards

Twelve area non-profits were “treated” to grants funding totaling $78,449 in late October. The grants were awarded by Greenwood Women Care (GWC), an initiative of the Greenwood County Community Foundation.
GWC announced the 2021 GWC Grant recipients:
- Faith Home - $10,000 for oven, serving counter, and dishwasher
- Greater Greenwood United Ministry - $10,000 for medical consultation fees for women without health insurance
- Community Initiatives - $10,000 for medical equipment and providers for free prenatal care clinic
- Burton Center - $7,449 for laptops and internet devices for group homes and families
- Greenwood Community Theatre - $7,500 for Penguin Project theatre program for children and youth with special needs
- MODELS Academy - $6,500 for leadership conferences, college visits, and personal development for young men of color
- Hospice Care Foundation of the Piedmont - $5,500 for renovation of the children's play area at the Hospice House
- Alzheimer’s Association – SC Chapter - $5,500 for education programs and facilitation of community support groups
- Piedmont Agency on Aging - $1,000 for greenhouse materials and garden supplies to promote horticultural education
- The Greenwood Promise - $5,000 for coordinator to connect students with work readiness, career exposure, and employment opportunities
- Lakelands Region YMCA - $5,000 for trainers and equipment for the Rock Steady program for people living with Parkinson’s
- Palmetto Girls Sing! - $5,000 for participation fees for the 21st annual Crescent City Choral Festival in New Orleans
A total of $78,449 was awarded to these twelve non-profit organizations by Greenwood Women Care. This year continued to be a particularly challenging year for nonprofits due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic. A large applicant pool of organizations submitted requests totaling more than $123,000. Requests addressed educational programming and support, arts experiences for youth, laptops and internet connection, services for community members with special needs, equipment and medical salaries, kitchen appliances, unmet health care fees, and other needs in Greenwood County. Each GWC member had an opportunity to review grant request summaries and vote anonymously using a ranked ballot.
Greenwood Women Care (GWC) engages community-minded Greenwood women in collective learning, giving, and growing together. Greenwood Women Care is committed to learning about needs and opportunities in Greenwood County and supporting nonprofit organizations that serve Greenwood County residents through GWC Grants.
The organization began in 2018. GWC grows through membership of a broad range of women from many professional and personal sectors. GWC current membership includes 127 women and new members are always welcome. Each GWC member contributes an equal amount annually and has an equal vote in granting determinations. During GWC’s first granting cycle in 2019, eight non-profit organizations in Greenwood County were awarded $47,625 in grant funds and 10 awards totaling $74,000 were made in 2020. To date, GWC has awarded 20 grants totaling $200, 074.
All awardees expressed gratitude for the funds received. Tracey Bedenbaugh, Piedmont Agency on Aging’s Chief Executive Officer, noted, “The grant from GWC will continue to help us move forward with our intergenerational horticulture therapy programming. The agency is so blessed to have this partnership with the Lakeland’s Master Gardeners and Piedmont Technical College’s Horticultural Department.” Cindy Alewine, Chief Executive Officer of the SC Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association responded to the announcement of the grant award with this comment, “We look forward to using these funds to increase our reach to Greenwood County families who are impacted by this terrible disease.” Rosemary Bell, Executive Director, Greater Greenwood United Ministry, shared, “The grant funding received will be used to improve and encourage quality of life for the patients of the GGUM Free Medical Clinic. The Clinic provides a medical home with critical medical services that move patients from a state of poor health and chronic disease to one of improved health and better management of disease.”
Greenwood Women Care is an open membership organization. To join and be a part of the largest philanthropic women’s organization in Greenwood County contact Mary Woodiwiss, Greenwood Women Care Advisory Board Chair, at 864.223.1524 or gwc@greenwoodcf.org. Through your participation and financial support Greenwood will continue to grow greater!