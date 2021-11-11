GWC announces 2021 grant awards

Greenwood Women Care (GWC) awarded a total of $78,449 in grants to 12 local nonprofit organizations in their 2021 grant cycle. Pictured are representatives of the recipient organizations and of GWC: (front row, L to R) James Gowan, Aline Barnes, Faith Home; Brian Harlan, Jan Ruston, Lakelands Region YMCA; Nicole Herbert, Katie Davenport, The Greenwood Promise; Angela Scott, Greenwood Community Theatre; Rosemary Bell, Donna Trapp, Greater Greenwood United Ministry; Dori Burgess, Sam Wiley, Alzheimer’s Association – SC Chapter; Teri Rodriguez, Britney Mazyck, Community Initiatives; Tracey Bedenbaugh, Piedmont Agency on Aging; Laurie Cordell, Burton Center; Amy Fennell, Palmetto Girls Sing; Andrea Scott, Hospice Care Foundation of the Piedmont; Steve Coleman, MODELS Academy. (back row, L to R) Trentsie Williams, Sally Kauffmann, Jan Puzar, Grants Review & Awards Committee members; Kathy Emily, Mary Woodiwiss, Alison Fletcher, GWC Advisory Board and Grants Review & Awards Committee members; Edris Louise Robinson, Summer Booker, Rhonda Mc Ginnis, Laura Stowe, GWC Advisory Board members.