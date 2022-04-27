Greenwood Women Care to host Quarterly Meeting Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood Women Care (GWC) will hold its Quarterly Meeting entitled “World Class Care at Home” from 5:15-7 p.m. May 16 at Self Regional Healthcare Cancer Center, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood.All GWC members, as well as interested community women, are invited to attend.Light refreshments will be served as members and guests are invited to get acquainted during the social time from 5:15-6 p.m.The program portion of the meeting will feature a presentation by Julie McDade, Self Regional Healthcare Cancer Center Manager.For information, contact GWC at: gwc@greenwoodcf.org. Submitted by Pacquitta Coleman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greenwood Women Care Self Regional Healthcare Cancer Center Julie Mcdade Refreshment Meeting Portion Light