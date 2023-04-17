Greenwood Women Care publishes Five Year History

From left are Catherine DiBenedetto, GWC Co-Secretary; Summer Booker, GWC Treasurer; Rachel Strayer, GWC Vice Chair; Jeff Smith, GCCF President; Laura Stowe, GWC Co-Secretary; Laura Bachinski, GWC Past Vice Chair; Mary Woodiwiss, GWC Chair.
Recently published copies of the book History of Greenwood Women Care: Five Years and Growing were presented to Greenwood County Community Foundation President Jeff Smith April 11.
Greenwood Women Care (GWC), an initiative of Greenwood County Community Foundation, engages community-minded Greenwood women who join together in collective giving. Their goal is to serve our community by offering grants to nonprofit organizations who are on the front lines working to improve the lives of others in Greenwood. The book chronicles, in words and pictures, the first five incredible years of GWC: from the founding research and aspirations of Mary Woodiwiss who has led its development to a thriving, dynamic organization of 145 women who have awarded over a quarter of a million dollars in the form of 41 grants to 31 local Greenwood 501(c)(3) nonprofits.
History of Greenwood Women Care: Five Years and Growing was written by Laura Stowe and edited by Catherine DiBenedetto. The project, a year and a half in the making, was supported by GWC Communications Committee members Debra Coleman, Pacquitta Coleman, Joy Draper, Sandy McCord, Stephanie Turner, and Susan Williams. It is lovingly dedicated to Mary Woodiwiss who received the first copy on March 13 at Greenwood Community Theatre during the “GWC: The Place to Be!” annual meeting.
GWC is an open membership organization. All women interested in learning more about GWC and our local nonprofits are welcome to attend GWC meetings as guests. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday evening, May 16, at the Greenwood Soup Kitchen, 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood, from 5:15-7 p.m. After a brief social, Norm Fawcett, Greenwood Soup Kitchen Ministry, and Barbara Warner, Greenwood Area Studio Potters, will present “Serving the Community Through Arts.”