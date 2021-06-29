Greenwood Women Care is offering its third annual grant writing workshop, “Grant Writing 101”.
The workshop will offer concise and practical information on completing effective grant applications. Topics include grant writing tips and how to measure outcomes. Representatives from local granting organizations will discuss what funders look for in a grant application.
The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 28 at Emmaus Hall of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 700 S. Main St., Greenwood. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Registration is required and space is limited to 25 participants (up to two per organization). The workshop is free. Masks are required for people who have not been vaccinated.
Contact gwc@greenwoodcf.org for more information and to register. List the name of the nonprofit organization; and name, phone number and email address of each participant (up to two per organization). Registered participants will receive a brief “homework” assignment via email and will be asked to submit responses via email before the workshop.